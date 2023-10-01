On the Japanese track it is the two drivers from the East who make the difference but Acosta holds his own and continues to lead on Tony

October 1, 2023

Somkiat Chantra great protagonist in Japan. This is the third victory in Moto2 for the Thai rider. In the middle class race he came in second place Ai Ogura and third the championship leader Pedro Acosta.

Acosta himself extends his lead in the championship Tony Arbolinoin difficulty throughout the race and who finished 11th.

Chantra had a perfect weekend: in the lead in every session played. Ogura’s weekend was also good, as was Acosta’s, still on the podium.

World ranking: Acosta 252, Arbolino 202, Dixon 159, Canet 124, A.Lopez 119, Chantra 114, Salac 108, Vietti 106, Gonzalez 104 and tenth Ogura with 95

Moto2 race ranking