The DG spoke about the eight-time world champion: “There is no official status and there is a contract to be broken. Will the balance be broken? It will be part of the game”

October 1, 2023

Interview by Antonio Boselli of Sky sport MotoGP the general director of Ducati Corse Gigi Dall’Igna He released important words on the arrival of Marc Marquez in Ducati, with the Gresini team.

“Marc he was one of the strongest drivers in history – he said – and that want to get on a Ducati It can only please me.”

Then the phrase which is almost an official announcement: “He has decided Of leave Honda to go on one Unofficial Ducatiin my opinion all the more underlines the fact that want our motorbikegood to know”.

At that point Boselli asked: let’s give it how decision made from Marquez? “That’s what I heard, there is no official announcement yetI believe that there are many things to do, that it is a complicated contract to breakprovided that he clearly wants to break it, but it seems to me that the declarations he has made are these and they are pleasing.”

Then he added: “The arrival anyway is to be defined and to be evaluated, I only commented on Marquez’s statements about our bike. Now our concentration is on this championship, Marquez is definitely a cumbersome rider and definitely the concern that may break some balance there is, but possibly it will be part of the game“.

Also worth mentioning is a comment Of Pecco Bagnaia, reported by Zam in the press room: when Marquez finished speaking with the journalists Pecco commented as follows: “Bye bye Honda…“