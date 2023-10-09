The MotoGP riders will put on a show this weekend on the curbs of the Mandalika circuit. Here’s where to watch the Indonesian GP and the times

October 9, 2023

After the race in Motegi the MotoGP riders take to the track again to face the first of the triptych of races for the month of October. This weekend we run in Indonesia, between the curbs of the circuit Mandalika.

With the Motegi race the championship has reopened definitively and now we find ourselves with a Pecco Bagnaia that must absolutely achieve an excellent placing, if not win, to continue to be the leader of the championship. On the other side Jorge Martinwho appears to be in top form and who he has practically nothing to lose. This is the perfect recipe for a fiery weekend.

Here are the times and channels where you can follow the Indonesian GP.

TV times



With Sky sport MotoGP Full live coverage of the entire Japanese GP weekend will be guaranteed. Same thing for streaming on SkyGo and Now. On TV8, however, Saturday’s qualifying and the Sprint will be broadcast free-to-air, again on Saturday. Sunday’s races will be visible on a deferred basis.

Friday 13 October (Sky sport MotoGP, SkyGo and NOW)



FP1 Moto3: 3:00-3:35

FP1 Moto2: 3:50-4:30

FP1 MotoGP: 4:45-5:30

FP2 Moto3: 7:15-7:50

FP2 Moto2: 8:05-8:45

P MotoGP: 9:00-10:00

Saturday 14 October (Sky sport MotoGP, SkyGo and NOW)



FP3 Moto3: 2:40-3:10

FP3 Moto2: 3:25-3:55

FP2 MotoGP: 4:10-4:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 4:50-5:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 6:50-7:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 7:45-8:25

Sprint MotoGP: 9:00

Sunday 15 October (Sky sport MotoGP, SkyGo and NOW)



Warm-Up MotoGP: 4:40-4:50

Gara Moto3: 6:00

Gara Moto2: 7:15

Because of MotoGP: 9:00

TV8



MotoGP Qualifying: 4.50-5.30 – Saturday 14 October

Sprint MotoGP: 9:00 – Saturday 14 October

Gara Moto3: 11.15am – Sunday 15 October

Gara Moto2: 12.30pm – Sunday 15 October

Because of MotoGP: 2.15pm – Sunday 15 October