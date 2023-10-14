A numerical analysis on the day the overtaking in the rankings took place. The Pramac rider has a continuity of performance that Bagnaia has never had this year

October 14, 2023

Jorge Martin it’s at third win in a row between sprints and races (sprint and race in Japan and sprint in Indonesia). And the second time that he manages, he had also succeeded from the Misano Sprint to the one in India.

Pecco Bagnaia and the other MotoGP riders they never did.

And now, with 11 races left until the end of the world championship, the ranking says: Martin 328 and Bagnaia 321.

Bagnaia has won three times the two races of a weekend (Portugal, Mugello and Austria). Martin also three times: Germany, Misano and Japan. Among other pilots only Aleix Espargaro he scored a brace, at Montmelò.

The results strip that Martin has put in from Sunday in Barcelona to today has no equal in this championship.

Points in the last 8 races



In the last eight races Martin has always finished ahead of Pecco and in the last seven always first except India’s second place. Absolute dominion. The last time Pecco finished ahead of Jorge was the Barcelona Sprint: second and fifth.

If we consider the races from Sunday in Barcelona to today these are the points obtained by the top three in the standings:

– Martin: 134 points. 48 points in sprints (4 wins) and 86 in races (2 wins, a second and a third place)

– Bezzecchi: 86 points. 25 in sprints and 61 in races

– Bagnaia: 61 points. 25 points in sprints and 36 in races

Podiums, victories and zeros



To date there have been races 29 gare, 15 sprints and 14 Sunday races.

I podi totals per Martin I am 17 (10 in the sprint, 7 in the race). The victories I am 9 (6 sprints and 3 races). The what I am due (both competing at the beginning of the year, Portimao and Texas).

I podi totals per Bagnaia I am 20 (12 in the sprint, 8 in the race). The victories I am 9 (4 sprints and 5 races). The what I am cinque.

I podi totals per Bezzecchi I am 13 (6 in the sprint, 7 in the race). The victories I am 4 (1 sprint and 3 races). The what I am quattro.