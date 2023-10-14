Luca Marini wins his first pole in MotoGP, Jorge Martin wins again, while Francesco Bagnaia is eighth at the finish line: the Pramac team rider is now leading the championship. The analysis of the day with the comments and words of the protagonists

October 14, 2023

Jorge Martin seems unstoppable: wins the fourth consecutive sprint. The Ducati-Pramac team rider is in the famous magic bubble: everything comes easy to him, total control of the bike, as demonstrated by the two wonderful overtakings carried out in the race first on Luca Marini for second position, then on Maverick Viñales for first.

In parallel, Francesco Bagnaia can’t do it anymore to make a difference like he did before, he struggles a lot to stop the bike, he doesn’t ride as he is capable of doing.

The sprint was also characterized by two drivers from the VR46 team, both on the podium a few days after an operation for both at the collarbone; from the fatigue of the Aprilia riders; since the fall of Marc Márquez; by the good performance of Fabio Quartararo.

We’ll comment on it together live, listening to the voices of: Martin, Marini, Bezzecchi, Quartararo, Marquez, A.Espargaro, Bastianini and Bagnaia.