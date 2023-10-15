He seemed unbeatable and was dominating today too, but Jorge Martin made a mistake and the winner was Pecco Bagnaia, who thus returns to the top of the standings with an 18 point advantage. It’s a rollercoaster-style MotoGP: today you’re at the top, tomorrow you have no certainties. Why? We talk about it with Suppo

October 15, 2023

On the first lap he was already in the leaddespite starting from sixth box. By the fifth lap, he already had the lead higher than the secondon the tenth lap to two seconds, on the 13th lap to three seconds. But at turn 11, Jorge Martin he lost control of his Ducati and is fallen.

So, another one probable landslide victory she turned into one huge disappointmenteven because Francesco Bagnaia is back to doing Bagnaiarising after two months to the highest step from the podium.

So, if on Saturday night you went to bed with a Pecco in difficulty and -7 from the summit, on Sunday you woke up with a Bagnaia devastating and with 18 points ahead of Martin.

What happened? We talk about it with Livius Suppoon a day that provided many insights: Massimo Rivolahe has no doubts, it was a missed opportunity for Aprilia; Fabio Quartararo: with a competitive bike, the title would be contested; Marco Bezzecchi: performance from times gone by; Brad Binder: a little too exaggerated; Alex Rins: with him in form Honda would probably have been much more competitive. And much more.

