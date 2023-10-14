Up until Montmelò, the world champion was going very fast and seemed almost unbeatable, then came the terrible crash in the race and everything changed. Let’s try to understand what the causes are. And should Bastianini have let Bagnaia through? Livio Suppo has no doubts…

October 14, 2023

It has been seen a few times Francesco Bagnaia in such difficulty: since mid-2021, since he won his first GP in this category in Aragon, he had never been through such a complicated period. What is going on? Three main reasons:

The terrifying fall of Barcelona;

The mistake made in India;

Bike setup: Bagnaia is no longer able to make a difference in braking like he used to.

How can the team help him? And speaking of team, should Ducati have played as a team and signaled to Bastianini to let Pecco pass? I think not, but Livio Suppo thinks differently.

This is today's #frontlinenews, I would like to know your opinion.