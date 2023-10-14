Aleix Espargaro first, Maverick Viñales second: can we think of replicating the historic double of the Catalunya GP? Both riders feel very comfortable with the bike, the track enhances the characteristics of the RS-GP and the data analysis says that…

October 14, 2023

#lanotiziainprimafila

It is dedicated to the Noale company: the shape of the track and the type of asphalt it seems enhance traction qualities and mileage of the RS-GP. It is no coincidence, therefore, that Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales finished in first and second place.

Can the amazing and historic performance of Montmelò be repeated? The data says yes and the riders must take advantage of the opportunity: Ducati seems less – slightly less – competitive compared to other circuits and Ktm suffers over distance. It is therefore essential to qualify well: if the two drivers conquer the front row, then you can aim high.

But all is not well in Noale: Miguel Oliveira responds to Massimo Rivola, who, in fact, has armored his pilots alongside the HRC. “They have a contract, they cannot be released.” But Miguel disagrees: “It’s not true.” It’s clear that the Portuguese seems attracted by the possibility of joining the Honda-HRC team.

This is today’s #frontlinenews, I would like to know your opinion.