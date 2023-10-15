Unbeatable until last night, unbeatable for 12 laps, Jorge Martin becomes “human” again by crashing while having a three-second lead. As happened to Francesco Bagnaia in Austin or India. Why is he so wrong? Let’s try to analyze the situation, with a note: there would be a need for greater balance in judgments too

October 15, 2023

#lanotiziainprimafila

This time it fell to Jorge Martin miss while he had a three second lead and the victory in your pocket. In the past, it had been Francesco Bagnaia to commit crimes errors.

But it is not just a problem of crashes, but also of mistakes made at the start or when overtaking: whoever suffers an irregular entry from another driver rightly complains, but then, on the following Sunday, it happens to the one who complained to commit in turn more or less the same error.

Why is he so wrong? There are several reasons.

I believe that this MotoGP, with this power, this electronics, these lowerers, this aerodynamics, this format makes everything more exasperated.

Someone says: with these electronics, everyone can ride motorcycles. It is not so. With this electronics, and with these performances you go very fast from the first to the last second, from Friday morning until the checkered flag, everything is exasperated and it’s easier to make mistakes.

What did today’s GP teach us?

Which you must – should – have more balance in judgments: Bagnaia is a champion regardless of his mistakes, Martin remains a very fast rider, currently the fastest on the grid even if he crashed today.

This is today’s #frontlinenews, I would like to know your opinion.