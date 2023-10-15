The Roman driver finished the Mandalika weekend in fourth place, his best result and best weekend. He’s looking for a saddle for next year and he’s definitely in good shape right now

Yes is moved in parc fermé, where he arrived as best independent driver. What we saw between Japan and Indonesia is undoubtedly the best Diggia ever in MotoGP.

And it’s a Diggia looking for a saddle for 2024. Dove? Let’s say the saddle is free theoretically there is only onethat HRC left by the one who will take Diggia’s place, that is Marc Marquez.

But in addition to the HRC saddle there is another he could free himself and it would be an excellent opportunity for Diggia who told Sky sport MotoGP that he was “looking for a serious and long project” then, again on TV, added: “Expect that I’ll be there next year too!”.

The other saddle that he could free himself it’s the one in Aprilia RNF if indeed Miguel Oliveira he will break the contract with the Noale manufacturer and go to Honda. Among other things, today the cameras filmed a hug Between Massimo Rivola and the Diggia in parc fermé. The Aprilia boss complimented the Gresini rider’s race.

These are the words of the class of 1998 at the end of the race: “Crazy weekend. Beautiful because we stayed always fast and we did one scary race. The start went worse than I expected and we lost a lot of positions. I knew I had a good pace and a great feeling with the bike and I only thought about riding well, with a very long race ahead. I concentrated and was very fast, I managed to pass practically all of them as far as I could found fourth without knowing it. It was a continuous evolution all weekend and also this race I drove even better: I would like to underline the work done by my technical chief and my telemetry technician and obviously all the guys in the garage because the bike was perfect!”.

These other phrases said to Sky sport MotoGP. On the emotion: “There was a moment a little mine at the end of the race… this world isn’t always easy, there’s a lot of work behind it, it was a good moment, it’s a good moment. Let’s say that… I would like to convey to you how much I’ve been working since day one, I want to be a MotoGP rider and I want to win in MotoGP, but it’s not easy, things have to fit together…”.

Again: “This year with the new crew chief (Carchedi, he will also be MM’s crew chief, ed.) we have solved some things. It’s not easy, it’s demanding, it takes patience and trust. We lose a lot from the startthe approach is to try to lose less at the start and then build from there, on Friday we have to improve it but the problem is not so much qualifying, we don’t start far behind… but it’s the start“.