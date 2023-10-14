Another success for Jorge Martin, ahead of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi. Eighth place was Francesco Bagnaia, now second in the standings, 7 points behind his rival. Other Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio sixth, Enea Bastianini seventh, Franco Morbidelli 15th. Decent race: rating 7

October 14, 2023

Jorge Martin: for the first time ahead at the MotoGP world championship. Francesco Bagnaia: for the first time this year not in the head to the world championship.

In this parallelism here is the current form of the two main rivals for the title: Martin is in great shapein his magic bubble; Bagnaia is in great difficultyperhaps as it has never been from mid-2021 onwards, since he achieved his first success in Aragon.

Seven points are nothingbut it is this condition that is worrying: Everything comes easy to Martin and you can also see it from the overtaking he does: resounding, for strength and determination, the one on the fifth lap on Marini; precise one on Vinales on lap nine.

On the contrary, in Bagnaia everything is bad: in Q1 he was left out of Q2 by an excellent lap from Enea Bastianini, who was ahead of him in the race until the finish line, with Pecco unable to pass him even though he seemed to have more. As if he had lost the magic touch, as if he had lost the ability to brake better than everyone else. In this case, the strength of the eight Ducatis on the track becomes a problem for Bagnaia, who he leaves only Johann Zarco behind.

What Marini, what Bezzecchi



The triumph of Ducati, which has already won the constructors’ championshipis completed by a human feat of very high value: Luca Marinitwo weeks after collarbone surgery, closes secondafter leaving for the first time from pole; Marco Bezzecchi thirdsix days after the operation.

Luca tried until the last lapstarted close to Jorge: unfortunately, a mistake prevented Marini from trying, but his is one great race. As of course it is Bezzecchi, who passed Vinales on the last lap. Well done.

Aprilia, another disappointment



As Maverick Vinales must please a fourth place amaroafter starting very well and being also in command. From mid-sprint onwards, however, MV12 lost ground, defended the podium with its teeth, losing it towards the end.

Even worse she went to Aleix Espargarowho after having started rather badly, on the second lap tried to pass Brad Binder, fifth, on the sixteenth ending up on the ground and also involving the Ktm rider. Racing accident, according to the Stewards: rightly so.

Quartararo fifth



In fifth place, Fabio Quartararowhich once again showed all the its value: Franco Morbidelli finished 15th 20 seconds behind his teammate. There’s no need to add anything else.

Marc Márquezwho started strong, overdid it and slipped to 11th during the first lap.

