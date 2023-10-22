Zam’s votes to the riders and bikes after the 16th GP of the year!

October 22, 2023

Johann Zarco grade 10 cum laude



He was gone, he seemed incapable of being fast with a very fast Ducati. “He’s a bit distracted” one of the men had told me about him inside the garage the day before. Nothing but distracted: I’ve never seen him so determined. When he reached his teammate I thought he would be submissive, but he didn’t hesitate to attack. The victory is more than deserved, it is right to reward it with praise. Better take advantage of it now, because in 2024 it will probably be different. Better late than never.

Francesco Bagnaia 8.5



It never ceases to amaze: at a certain point in the GP, he seemed to be the most in difficulty among the leading riders, but he reached the finish line and was playing for the victory. Once again he takes a risk by moving from Q1 (for this reason half a vote less), but he manages pressure and tension as best as possible. Complete sample.

Fabio Di Giannantonio 9



He rides well, he’s fast, he doesn’t make mistakes, convinced that he can do it: he’s in a delicate situation, not having – as far as we know – a certain future, but he’s trying as best he can to hold onto the MotoGP. “Now that I’m having fun, they take my toy away…” he smiles bitterly. Well done, no ifs or buts. And without who knows what help as many conspiracy theorists hypothesize. “Sorry for the delay” (cit)

Brad Binder 7



He exaggerates in the first laps, he doesn’t worry at all about managing the tire as the riders who finished on the podium did. However, she largely did her duty, even achieving an excellent second place in qualifying, so much so that he said: “It was the best qualifying ever…”. Even when she seemed to be struggling, she held on and didn’t give up. Tough.

Jorge Martin 4



Half an hour before the start, when it became known that he would be mounting the soft rear, some team managers hypothesized that his could be a tactic to lead to Bagnaia’s mistake, make him change his mind at the last moment, and then mount the medium on the grill. None of this. A serious mistake. Although, let’s be honest, for 26 out of 27 laps it seemed like the right choice… Too exaggerated

Marco Bezzecchi 7



Physically he suffers perhaps even more than in Indonesia, but he holds up great. Upon closer inspection, her performance wasn’t bad at all. Another confirmation.

Jack Miller 6



Better than on other occasions, but he still pays almost nine seconds to his teammate. A little better, but not too much.

Jack Miller 6



Once again he is the first Aprilia rider to the finish line, but that is perhaps the only consolation. Limited sufficiency.

Alex Marquez 6



He’s not physically fit yet, he has a decent race.

Enea Bastianini 5



He enters directly into Q2, but it is the only positive note of his GP. One step, or rather two, behind Indonesia. We’re not there yet.

Maverick Vinales 4



He had a great pace, but then he makes a mistake in qualifying and there’s always something wrong. She tough don’t lose faith. But I still think he can win with the Aprilia too. Hope is the last to die…

Luca Marini 5



He never manages to be fast and incisive. Bad race.

Marc Marquez 5



He tries, at least in qualifying, when he attacks Bagnaia and also follows him off the track. In the race he tries the soft tyre, having nothing to lose, and ends up behind. In any case, first of the Honda riders. Demotivated.

Fabio Quartararo 6



In the race he shows off his pride, but he can’t work miracles. It’s humbling to see him in this situation and through no fault of his own. So it’s hard.

Franco Morbidelli 4



For over half the race he stays ahead of his teammate, but “burns” the tires. He, unlike Quartararo, can console himself by thinking about the future.

Ratings for motorbikes



Ducati DesmosediciGP rating 9.5: He returns to win at Phillip Island: the last one to do so was Casey Stoner in 2010. There’s no need to say anything else to say that it’s a super competitive bike.

Ktm RC16 voto 8: There’s still a little something missing, the Ducati is better, but it’s not far off: compared to the DesmosediciGP it pays off a bit of consistency.

Aprilia RS-GP voto 7: It was thought that this track could be competitive and Vinales’ performance on Friday seemed to confirm this. The race, however, said something different.

Yamaha M1 vote 4: Quartararo says: “In 2019, the engine was slow, but the chassis was fantastic, you could do whatever you wanted with the bike. Now the engine always runs slowly and the chassis has become the worst of all.” There’s no need to add anything else.

Honda RC213V rating 4: Its pilots go slowly and crash repeatedly. There’s no need to add anything else.