Initially, one was planned separate press conference for Marc Marquez: it would have been better. Then, due to various prohibitions and opportunities, it was decided to move Marc in the conference together with the two drivers who are competing for the world title.

So, despite Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are doing something sensational – never before had two riders arrived in MotoGP separated by just three dots with six races to go -, for a challenge that promises to be exciting to say the least, they have been talked about very little.

It’s normal for this to be the case, of course: Marquez’s news is clear the most important of the day. The doubt – at least mine – is that This will also be the case in 2024: all the rest it will disappearengulfed, for better or for worse da quanto marquez will do with the Ducati of a satellite team.

Are we sure that this is okay, that all this is good for the championship?

I have some doubts, but I really hope I’m wrong. The fact remains that today the two riders who are doing something great have been completely ignored.

What did the protagonists say? Speech pocket.

“I feel good, in Japan we found the way again – says the world champion -: we can be competitive beyond the difficulties of last season on this track. I think the tires brought by Michelin this year are more suitable for me.” Jorge Martin certainly doesn’t say more. “The mentality must always be the same: before the start of the year, my goal was to finish in the top three and I believe I have already achieved this. Everything that comes in addition will be earned. I feel strong” are the words of the Pramac team rider.

That’s all.

Then, naturally, we go back to talking about Marquez. “I don’t know if he will test in Valencia, but if he does, I’m sure eventually it will be the fastest” says Bagnaia perhaps – I repeat: perhaps – with a hint of irony.

“It’s a great challenge for us, but also for him: I can’t wait to compare my data with those of the strongest rider of all” adds Martin. But first, for both of them, there is a need to try to win a world title: let’s hope we talk about this too.