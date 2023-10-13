The world champion uses irony to not give too much weight to his bad position (16th): “Yesterday we only talked about Marquez, I wanted to be at the center of the debate…”. Beyond the joke, Pecco doesn’t seem too worried: “We’ve found braking, turn-in and mileage, we need to improve the electronics”

October 13, 2023

Irony and Kabbalah: Francesco Bagnaia uses them with sagacity in order not to give too much weight to a day which, according to the numbers, was certainly not positive: 16th and therefore forced to go through Q1, with Jorge Martin fifth e Marco Bezzecchi third.

“I’m certainly not one to get discouraged after a day like this: in Jerez, the last time this year I was forced to go through Q1, I was slow and then I won the race. This time I stayed out of Q2 for some reasons, but I’m sure that tomorrow we will find the solution to our problems and I can stay in front. And then I did it on purpose to be so far behind…”

Excuse me?

“Yes, yesterday there was a lot of talk about Marquez, today I wanted to be the center of attention…”

Let’s get back to the problems with the bike.

“In reality my sensations on the saddle and with the set-up were good, I was able to push hard again when braking and entering corners. I am also satisfied with the mileage, something that I had lacked in the last GPs compared to Martin”

So, what went wrong?

“I wasn’t able to arrange the electronics as well as possible: we need to adapt them more precisely. Perhaps also due to the new tires brought by Michelin (the casing changes due to the characteristics of the track, NDA) and the new asphalt, the rear is nervous: this is precisely why I ended up wide on 14th while I was trying to set the time. But we are working on it, we have to find a solution: I am also convinced that we will succeed”

Are you worried about seeing Martin significantly ahead?

“There’s no point in getting excited, I believe that serenity within the team is fundamental: there is only one problem to fix, you worry when there are multiple aspects that don’t work”

Is there a tire problem, in the sense that the soft ones might not be enough?

“The ideal would be to immediately set a good time in the first attempt in Q1 so as to save one. Here it is important to start from the front, because there is only one trajectory, and even a rather narrow, clean one, overtaking is not easy. My pace isn’t bad and is better than Martin’s, but I lack a bit of confidence when the front wears out”