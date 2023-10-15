The world champion, thanks to Martin’s fall, returned to the top of the world championship. Sixth win of the year. A comeback like this hasn’t happened since 2006, and it was another Italian who did it. Pecco: “After the accident in Barcelona we went through a difficult time and only my people knew how I really felt”

To those who asked him in recent weeks he replied that the dramatic fall of Barcelona had had impact only on the following weekend, that of Misano.

But today, after Mandalika’s extraordinary victory Pecco Bagnaia he wrote on Instagram: “After the accident in Barcelona we went through a difficult moment and only my people knew how I really felt, I’m really proud and lucky to have them. This victory is for us. Today I only had one chance: to try to be the best version of me. Thank you Mandalika.”

In short, he was waiting for a success to put an end to this bad period of eight races. What then five podiums in eight races it’s not really ugly indeedthere are thousands of pilots who they would sign to score five podiums in eight MotoGP races, eh! But if your name is Pecco Bagnaia and you are the official Ducati rider you want to win. Especially if the other person, your rival, has been doing just that or almost that for a while: winning.

But everything turned upside down on Indonesian Sunday: Martin went too farfell when he had three seconds ahead and Pecco, who was already doing one race of the Madonna he took the opportunity and won: masterpiece. Comeback from 13th place, fourth row. A feat that, in the dry, had not happened in MotoGP since 2006, when it was Marco Melandri in Türkiye.

These are Bagnaia’s words in parc fermé: “I believe that we deserved a race like this, starting 13th, I gave it my all, then when I saw Martin crash I thought about managing the tires and seeing what happens. I want to thank my team and my fabulous girlfriend“

He added to Sky sport MotoGP: “It was necessary… I thanked my team, especially them electronicthis morning we took a step in that sense which allowed me to push, we really deserved it, I’m proud.”

On the emotional situation: “I always try a lot to Surround myself with people who are good for me and they love me and I have a lot, I’m lucky. She did me good let off steam after the sprint, talk to my team, my family, Vale, Carlo, Domizia, my sister. Domizia always pisses me off when she sees that I can’t give my best. It was also fantastic to talk about other things… yesterday Domizia told me about the shopping she did but last night before going to bed I thought that I needed a result like this.”

On the race: “The overtaking on Vinales it was fantastic and gave me taste. On the last lap I slowed down because I had nothing in front of me, the tire on the right was finished.”

Now we start again with five races to go. Before Indonesia, Japan, Pecco had said: “Of the six tracks that are missing I like all of them, except maybe Mandalika.”