The Aprilia rider looked like he could win but Bagnaia was able to do better

October 15, 2023

Maverick Vinales he arrived on the podium dressed as Batman. He was certainly hoping to celebrate a victory but had to settle for second place: “Today I took advantage of yesterday’s experience. When Martin started to lap very fast, I was patient handling the gum. I knew that if I pushed too hard at the start I would have had difficulties at the end, it wasn’t an easy race from this point of view.”

“When there were a few laps to go – he explained – I decided to give it your allI wanted to put pressure on Pecco and play for the victory. However, it remains a good resultconfirmation that when we make good use of our technical package we can fight with the best.”

He told Sky sport MotoGP: “The last laps were a bit of a mess, I had Fabio close by and I didn’t want to ruin the tire and I wanted to try on the last lap… I’m satisfied with the work done here. Halfway through the race I was trying to save the tire, Martin had another pace and I could go with him but I would have run out of tire, my mission was to shoot in 31.5 and so I finished on the podium, otherwise I would have finished sixth or seventh.”

“I’m going to Australia in peace, we’re doing a beautiful workwe want to give our best, I had to stay conservative throughout the race, it doesn’t worry me, the speed is there and this makes me happy.”

Vinales and now sixth in the world rankings, 12 points behind his teammate Aleix Espargaro, fifth with 177 points.