Six days after the operation, the curly-haired driver managed to get on the Sprint podium despite the many aftermaths

October 14, 2023

Speaking to Sky sport MotoGP Marco Bezzecchi expressed his feelings after the good race on Saturday in Mandalika. A third place achieved with one nice comebacksince he was leaving nono.

All this just six days after the collarbone operation: “I wouldn’t have never thought to get here and do this race. In the first 6-7 laps I felt really good and then I started to feel pain when braking, when I got behind Maverick I started to struggle because you have to drive differently, then I tried twice and I wasn’t successful, in the end at the last tour I gritted my teeth and moved on“.

On physical conditions: “My collarbone hurts when braking, but my problem is also the neck than from the operation it’s tense and then my back, pectorals hurt… for tomorrow I think it will be very hard. I hope I can do the race with the medium… because the soft is as ignorant as a school.”