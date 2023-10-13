Third at the end of Friday. But this isn’t just any Friday Marco Bezzecchi. Seven days ago he was fine, ready to face the end of the season trying to make the most of it.

Six days ago he broke his collarbone in a workout at the ranch.

Five days ago he was operated on by Dr. Porcellini.

We then started talking about his possible arrival at the last dive in Mandalika, to get fit.

And what does the Bez do to you, together with his team? He arrives in the night between Thursday and Friday, passes the visit and crashes violently in FP1. He has to pass another medical check and in pre-qualifying he is thirdafter being also first.

Incredible. And he too is amazed: “I arrived this morning at 8am – he told Sky sport MotoGP -. It was a tour de force but we did it. I’m quite well, I expected to feel a little worse, I suffer a little in detach”.

“Unfortunately only 5 days have passed – he added -, it was important to come here, Carlo and I and the boys worked very hard. I started calmly and then when I felt I was fine I pushed, perhaps too hard, and I slipped, to luckily nothing serious. This afternoon I handled it better and I have to manage forces better. The braking sections 1, 10, 15-16 are the ones where I suffer the most, especially the 15-16. Today I managed myself a little and in the end I was still there. With the hard front it didn’t drive me crazy, especially when bent over.”

“Difficult week, after the fall at the ranch, I immediately realized that I had hurt myself. On Sunday morning I had surgery, wonderful work by Doctor Porcellini and his staff. Then on Monday I returned home and started working with Carlo. From Monday to Tuesday I felt much better and I realized that I could try. I trained and then on Wednesday afternoon I left, arriving only this morning, long journey”

“It’s very nice to get on the motorbike, Doctor Charte gave me the chance to try. I’m very happy and tomorrow we’ll try to manage ourselves a little”