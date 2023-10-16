Zam’s votes to the riders and bikes after the 15th GP of the year!

October 16, 2023

Francesco Bagnaia rating 9



In difficulty in qualifying and in the sprint, almost unrecognizable due to how he was no longer able to be more effective in braking, as if his Ducati was no longer… his Ducati. Then everything changed, the very strong driver returned, irresistible in overtaking, lucid in management, phenomenal in every respect. What a show. The sample reaction.

Jorge Martin 4



An impressive speed, great confidence in overtaking, a devastating start in the race, a clear superiority. Then, “poof”, the mistake, serious for the advantage he had. Would he have finished in the lead with the soft front? Who knows, but he had to get there. After 14 consecutive useful results, there can be a mistake, no matter how big. Now let’s see how he reacts. In any case: very strong. Beyond the episode.

Maverick Vinales 8



It cannot be said that he didn’t have a good weekend, always ahead of his teammate, always the first Aprilia rider to the finish line. But the feeling is always that something is missing, that perhaps – perhaps, let’s be clear – more could have been done. Bitter sweet.

Fabio Quartararo 9



A capital performance, confirmation that if he had a competitive bike he would be fighting for victory every Sunday. Let’s hope that Yamaha makes a good leap in 2024: a rider like that deserves to always be up there. A giant.

Fabio Di Giannantonio 8



Regardless of the result, the best weekend in MotoGP for speed, consistency, determination and tenacity. Will it be enough for him to remain in this category? Hmm… Sorry for the delay.

Marco Bezzecchi 10



He arrived in Mandalika on Friday morning (Friday morning, I didn’t write it wrong), he passed the medical examination, after two he was on the motorbike, he fell, he went back for the medical examination, then he finished third in the sprint and fifth in the race . Need we say anything else to say it was phenomenal? A business from times gone by.

Brad Binder 4



He took them and gave them: he was overwhelmed by Espargaro in the sprint; he made Marini fall and threw Oliveira off the track in the race. Despite two LLPs he finished sixth at the finish line, still demonstrating that he has speed. But, this time, he was far too aggressive. Exuberant.

Jack Miller 6



Nothing fancy, but decent throughout the weekend. Step forward.

Enea Bastianini 7



It’s strange to say this considering the result, but overall it was the best GP with the “red”: he entered Q2, set the fastest lap in the race, made a good comeback from last place, and was effective again in braking. Positive signs.

Alex Rins 9



A somewhat moving performance, considering his physical condition and the difficulty of the GP: if he had been able to run all the races, would Honda be so far behind? I do not think so.

Aleix Espargaro 3



He had the potential to win, he did everything wrong in the sprint and in the race. Opportunity – golden – missed.

Franco Morbidelli 5



The gap suffered by his teammate in the sprint is worrying, the pace he maintained in the race was encouraging, beyond the technical problem that stopped him in the garage. Minus 5 (GP with Yamaha).

Marc Marquez 4



He tries, there’s no denying it, but he doesn’t reach the finish line either on Saturday or Sunday. Minus 5 (GP with Honda).

Luca Marini 9



Pole position and second place in the sprint two weeks after the operation on his left collarbone. He had decided to go to Indonesia only to do the LLP, but he was a great protagonist. It’s a shame for the crash during the race, through no fault of his own. Good boy.

Ratings for motorbikes



Ducati DesmosediciGP rating 9: Less irresistible than on other occasions, but still at a very high level. And he has already won the constructors’ title.

Aprilia RS-GP voto 9: The feeling from the outside is that in Mandalika it was the most competitive bike.

Yamaha M1 vote 8: Quartararo made the difference above all, but this time, the M1 was certainly more competitive than usual.

Ktm RC16 voto 7.5: The final result is not exciting, but some episodes, more than the competitiveness or otherwise of the bike, prevented us from doing better.

Honda RC231V rating 5: Its pilots continue to fall and go slowly. Even if Rins…