Day of free practice and pre-qualifying to determine the 10 riders directly in Q2: Aprilia good, Jorge Martin decent, Francesco Bagnaia in difficulty, only 16th. The Gresini team loses Alex Marquez, forced to stop due to pain, but is preparing for Marc’s arrival: we’ll talk about it with the team manager

October 13, 2023

I am intense days for the Gresini team: first for the negotiation with Marc Marqueztherefore for the officialization of the most successful MotoGP rider.

How do you experience this situation inside the box? We talk about it with the team manager Michele Masinione who, among other things, has a beautiful story to tell: joined Fausto’s team with i shorts – not because of the heat, but because little more than a child… – and now, together with Nadia Padovanicreated a reference team already from the debut in 2022 with Enea Bastianini.

Naturally, we also talk to Michele about what happened on the track, with a super competitive Aprilia booked for a leading GP; with a challenge for the title between Martin and Bagnaia that begins with an unexpected event: Pecco outside the 10th and forced to go through Q1.

