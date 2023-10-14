Luca Marini wins the first pole passing from Q1. With him on the front row the two Aprilias of Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro. The two rivals for the title are back: Jorge Martin is sixth, Francesco Bagnaia does not pass Q1 and is 13th. Marco Bezzecchi ninth. Other Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio seventh, Enea Bastianini 11th, Franco Morbidelli 15th. Sprint at 9, Italian time

Francesco Bagnaia in Q1: an anomaly that hasn’t happened since the Spanish GP. “I was in difficulty there too, then I won…” the world champion underlined yesterday. This time, however, it is different: Pecco fails to get through to Q2, ironically mocked at the end by teammate Enea Bastianini, who had been in difficulty up until that point.

Together with Bastianini, he passes through Q2 very quickly Luca Marini: another joke, another Ducati in front of Pecco. Which is most deluded: go back to the garage, leave the motorbike to the mechanics and leave the box immediately with his helmet on his head, followed by his sister Carola. Never seen it like this. A great opportunity for Jorge Martin, which however he only partially exploits: he arrives at T4 with a red helmet, with a good advantage, and goes wide at 16. He seems to be able to control the bike, but instead he can’t, he falls. He goes back to the garage and starts again as soon as he can. He improves, climbs to sixth place, but stops there: second row for him. He could have done better.

Marini what a pole, Aprilia what an opportunity



Marini, who passed from Q1, ago only one exitbut that’s enough for him: 1’29”978 it’s worth it receives pole. Let’s not forget that Luca is returning after his injury: really good.

Does he have the pace to stay in front? Only partially, but by starting from the front, on a track that has only one clean trajectory, can aim high. Like the two Aprilia riders who, unlike Marini, also have a great pace: this time, it’s Maverick Viñales in front, with Aleix Espargaro behind him: between the two, 123 thousandths, while the leaders trail behind within 154 thousandths. Aprilia is doing very well here, the bike is competitive, the riders are in shape: the objective, obviously, is to win.

Watch out for Quartararo



Excellent fourth place for Fabio Quartararo in a second row completed by Brad Binder (he doesn’t have a great pace, but if he starts well…) and, of course, by Martin. Fabio is hungry, he knows that this could be the only chance of the season to achieve something unexpected: he is not the favourite, but he is very motivated and determined: for him everything will be decided in the first lap.

Bezzecchi on the ground



After having surprisingly achieved the third fastest time yesterday, today Marco – who underwent surgery last Sunday, let’s not forget – struggled more, both in the free practice session and in qualifying, when he immediately crashed.

In the end he was ninthbehind Marc Márquez – who this time named Martin as the driver to follow – and to Fabio Di Giannantonio, excellent seventh. It is right to underline Fabio’s performance: his commitment is not lacking despite the difficult situation for the future. For Bastianini an 11th place which represents a small step forward, while Miguel Oliveira is 12th, perhaps not very concentrated: he crashed today too.

