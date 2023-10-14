The driver was not satisfied with pole with a fastest lap and second place in the Sprint. His words at the end of Saturday

October 14, 2023

With Sky sport MotoGP Luca Marini commented on his wonderful second place, in addition to the pole position with record lap, obtained in the morning. For Marini it is also the first pole in MotoGP.

Marini, however, revealed that he had I had a problem with my left collarbonethe one operated on a few weeks ago: “It was tough, this morning between turns 7 and 8, during the lap I felt pain in my collarbone and then until the race I did physiotherapy because I was in pain.”

Problem that he brought if it’s better: “In all the left turns it hurt, so much so that I didn’t even feel the heat, on the 13th I made a mistake because of that (when on the last lap he tried to catch Martin, ed.). Too bad because today it could have been won. I saw that Martin was losing and I said let’s try today, tomorrow will be harder. But at number 12 I pushed and at number 13 she started behind me, luckily I managed to hold on to her, I reacted well, I could have fallen.”

The positives there’s no shortage of it: “The feeling with the bike is excellent. Now we have to be fast again in the next races.”