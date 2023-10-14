The golden moment of the Spanish Pramac continues, with the fourth Sprint won in a row. In the standings the overtaking of Bagnaia is complete

October 14, 2023

In the classic post-race interview on Sky sport MotoGP, Jorge Martin he spoke about his magical moment and overtaking in the rankings Pecco Bagnaia: 328 a 321.

About the race: “I managed, starting from the back you were in difficulty but I managed to take positions little by little. Luca was very fast today. In qualifying I made a rookie mistake, I went long on the dirt and fell, then with the other bike I didn’t I managed to be fast, starting sixth wasn’t a disaster anyway… then I enjoyed overtaking but in the last two laps it was difficult because I had Luca here.”

On the first place in the general classification: “I’m the leader, I’m happy, it’s a dream to be leader in the MotoGP standings, today I had to fight a lot with Fabio, with everyone. But in the end the pressure is not on mebecause I’m not in a factory team.”