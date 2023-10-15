Martin dominates, but falls, Francesco Bagnaia wins, returning to the lead in the world championship (+18). Nice challenge for second place between Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo. Other Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio fourth, Marco Bezzecchi fifth, Enea Bastianini eighth, Franco Morbidelli 14th. Intense race until the end: score 8

October 15, 2023

Departure: Jorge Martin from sixth to first. Impressive. Fifth round: Martin already has more than a second advantage: 1”5. Tenth turn: Martin sets a fast lap: +2”4 on Vinales. It’s absolute dominationMartin continues to push.

Too? Yes.

13th lap: falls at 11I had 3 seconds ahead. And crazy mistakeperhaps unexpected considering the form of the Pramac team rider, but somehow up in the air considering how fast he was going. Overconfidence? Perhaps. But for me it’s more simply confirmation that this MotoGP is very complicated, it’s a tightrope ride, it’s very easy to make mistakes. Sooner or later it happens to everyone, today it happened to Martin.

Bagnaia, other than limiting the damage



Before the start, my opinion was that Francesco Bagnaia today should have thought above all about limiting the damage. But Pecco is a sampleof course he is: he started with great determination, a completely different Bagnaia compared to the one in great difficulty of recent days.

While Martin flew in front, he moved up positions, up to third place. Rival out, Bagnaia has begun to put Vinales in his sightsuntil passing him on the twentieth lap.

From then on he extended his lead to a second, then slowed down in the final laps, even too much in the final one, when Vinales and Quartararo caught up to him in the codon. In any case victory, peremptory, beautiful, of great value. Excellent. And the rankings smile again. +18, yesterday it was at -7. I repeat: true champion.

Nice challenge for the podium



In the final, the race is over animated for second place: Vinales in difficulty like yesterday with the tyres, Quarterly ready to take advantage of the opportunity. The two increased the pace in the last two laps, their challenge brought them in first place: there were no overtakings, but it was exciting.

Maverick must draw great confidence from this result (now we’re going to Phillip Island, where he’s going very well), while Fabio confirms that the pilot is there: if he were given a motorcycle that was at least competitive, he would always be fighting for victory.

Great Di Giannantonio, Binder out of control



Excellent fourth place for Fabio Di Giannantonioafter a bad start: it’s a shame that he arrived so late in taking over the Ducati, but who knows, maybe these performances won’t allow him to stay in MotoGP.

In sixth place Brad Binderafter carrying out due LLPthe first for laying out Luca Marini (who came out a little sore with his recently operated left shoulder) and then sending Miguel Oliveira off the track. Definitely too aggressive, a little out of control.

Super Bezzecchi, super Rins



The race also tells of a Marco Bezzecchi touching, fifth at the finish line after the collarbone operation just seven days ago. It’s hard to say where they find them these guys’ strengthas well as Alex Rinsreturning to the bike after the injury in Mugello, ninth at the finish line and first of Hondacon Marc Marquez expired un’altra volta on lap eight while he was tenth: with hindsight, Rins would have been the perfect driver for HRC. Well done Alex.

Bastianini, good feelings



Enea Bastianini finished in eighth placeafter a problem on the first lap: he made a good comeback, also setting the fastest lap of the track. Good sign, may it serve as encouragement. Aleix Espargaro he finished tenth after risky the soft one at the rear: a choice that didn’t pay off.

