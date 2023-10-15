Pecco Bagnaia he spoke like this after the victory on Sunday in Mandalika. Deserved but unexpected victory, because whoever was in front, Jorge Martin, he wasn’t just winning, he was stravincendo: advantage of three seconds on Vinales, when he crashed at turn 11.

Desolate Martin watched a few laps from the side of the track, before returning to the garage on a scooter.

However, speaking to the press, Martin appeared very confident about the rest of the season.

About the mistake: “I went a little long at turn 10 and hit the dirt, then when I entered turn 11 I fell. It’s a shame. It was a good opportunity to maintain that advantage on a track where I was making the difference. I was leading with three seconds ahead, I’m the fastest right now”.

On Bagnaia: “Today Pecco was fantastiche managed to recover but I think we are the strongest now. I don’t think he has my speed. We must forget this match and think about the next one.”

Again on the fall: “I was one and a half meters off the line. It’s a track where you can’t make mistakes, when you go one meter off the line, there’s dirt”

Martin comes from a Magic moment: “I ran 14 races without making any mistakes, this was our turn. However, there are ten races left, with many points up for grabs. We need to have fun and the goal will be to get to Valencia with chances.”

How does Martin get out of Indonesia? “I’m left with this: we are stronger and I think faster than the others. We need to take advantage of this.”

Su Phillip Island: “I have the track record so I’m calm and I have a very competitive bike”