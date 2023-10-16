The reactions of the general director of Ducati Corse to Bagnaia’s victory and that of the former rider, live on TV, to Martin’s crash

October 16, 2023

Saturday Jorge Martin he took the lead in the world championship but his leadership lasted less than 24 hours. On Sunday in Mandalika the Pramac team rider, after an amazing start, from sixth to first immediately!he was keeping an incredible pace.

Below you see the extract that Dazn Espana published on Instagram of the match commentary: the voice is that of Jorge Lorenzo, to the technical comment. And the five-time world champion sums up Martin’s downfall very well: “Sobre confianza” that is “too much trust“.

Martin crashed just before halfway when his lead was already there over three seconds. It seemed like she didn’t want to win but to win big. A mistake that paid dearly.

An error that Pecco Bagnaia he was able to capitalize to the maximum, going on to win and taking the lead in the world championship again. A notable victory for Bagnaia, certainly favored by Martin’s error. But it hasn’t happened since 2006 with Marco Melandri that a rider starting from the fourth row has won the race, in dry conditions.

The comment that summarizes Bagnaia’s match is that of Gigi Dall’Igna, who wrote on social media: “There’s not much to say! From 13th to 1st place, Pecco reacted as a world champion like him. Today he did one vera masterclass! Well done Pecco and well done to all the Ducati Corse guys! I’m excited for the rest of this 2023 season.”