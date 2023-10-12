Alex Rins, Alex Marquez, Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini carried out the medical check with positive results. The curly-haired pilot arriving in Mandalika

Five pilots were in doubt for this Indonesian GP but at least four of them, on Thursday in Mandalika, have got the ok to participate in the sessions from Friday.

They have indeed received the fit Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Alex Rins e Alex Marquez.

Missing Marco Bezzecchi. The curly-haired rider arrives in Indonesia on the night between Thursday and Friday and his medical examination is scheduled for the morning, before FP1.