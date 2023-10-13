Aprilia double with Aleix Espargaro ahead of Maverick Viñales. Third, a touching Marco Bezzecchi, operated on only five days ago. Jorge Martin is fifth, while Francesco Bagnaia makes a mistake at the end and is sixteenth: he has to go through Q1. Other Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio eighth, Luca Marini 12th, Franco Morbidelli 15th, Enea Bastianini 20th

October 13, 2023

Il new asphalt fa reduce times: it goes pretty fast, beyond the gap. In particular, they do so the Aprilia riderscon Aleix Espargaro first in 1’30”474 e Maverick Vinales second in 1’30”628, both very fast throughout the session and very effective over distances. Aleix, in particular, seems to be riding very well, apart from a crash when there were 7/8 minutes left to go: not even this slowed him down. The Aprilia seems to fit very well to the characteristics of this track and it is significant how both official riders manage to maintain a great pace with relative ease.

In the ten also Miguel Oliveira, seventh. “I chose these pilots, I wanted them for two years and I want to keep them” said the CEO of Aprilia Racing yesterday, Massimo Rivolathus silencing any market rumors about an unlikely move to team HRC. These are the asphalt conditions that usually benefit Aprilia: in the garage they are quite optimistic.

Marco Bezzecchi deserves applause



The performance of the day, however, is that of Marco Bezzecchi, third after having undergone surgery last Monday at a claviclefractured during training at the Ranch.

Arrived at Mandalika alone Friday morning, Bezzecchi received the OK from the doctors to test in FP1. He immediately went strong, but in the end he is fallen at turn 11, rather violently. Luckily, however, there were no consequences and he was able to return to the pits relatively calmly.

He had to overcome another medical check-upin which it was declared “fit”, suitable for run for the whole GP. Evidently, the operation carried out by Professor Porcellini was performed rather well: Marco is going very well and his 1’30”644 is the best certification. Great Bez, for the moment a feat of times gone by. “It will be harder over the distance” they signal from the garage: it will certainly be like this, but in the meantime let’s enjoy this performance.

Martin/Bagnaia: first point in favor of the Spaniard



The challenge for the title he is living on the difficulties of both Jorge Martin and – and above all – Francesco Bagnaia in stopping the Ducati. But while Martin has us for the whole shift anyway put a patch, Pecco struggled a lot and even at the time of the attack he was not the usual explosive pilot.

However, he had the possibility of being in the ten, but one straight to turn 11 has put an end to his hopes: he must pass from Q1. For the moment Bagnaia seems to be in a bit of difficulty, but he has time to fix it.

Two Japanese bikes in the ten



Good Time by Brad Binder with a KTM which, it must be said, struggled a lot: the South African’s flying lap was excellent.

Two Japanese motorbikes in the ten: Honda’s Marc Márquez (sixth) and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo (tenth). Quartararo, in the Moto.it podcast a few weeks ago, said he had a dream for this season, that of try to win here. At the moment, it doesn’t seem achievable, however it is already very positive that it is in the ten.

I 10 in Q2



Here are the ten riders already in Q2: A.Espargaro, Vinales, Bezzecchi, Binder, Martin, Marquez, Oliveira, Di Giannatonio, Miller and Quartararo.

