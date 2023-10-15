Masia maintains the head of the Mondiale

October 15, 2023

Diogo Moreira he won the beautiful Moto3 race in Mandalika. The Brazilian driver achieved the first victory of his career and when he heard the anthem on the podium he was moved.

They arrived behind Moreira due David: Alonso e Munoz.

The world leader James Masia he finished sixth and maintained the championship lead.

Sasaki he finished outside the points while Holgado, leading for a long time, received two long lap penalties at the end for a cut on the track and another pass on the green. One LLP did so and then managed to get back into the leading group, the second did not and took a 3 second penalty at the end.

Italians: tenth Stefano Nepa, 11th Matteo Bertelle and 14th Riccardo Rossi.

World ranking: Masia 209, Sasaki 193, Holgado 192 and Alonso 180