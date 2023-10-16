Jorge dominates the Sprint and half the race, Pecco rises again on Sunday. The two Ducati riders are very fast, they win, they make mistakes, they crash, no half measures. But this time Aprilia and even Yamaha also came close to making a big splash. Then the tires, Diggia, Acosta, lots to look at

October 16, 2023

This evening our analysis of the crazy Mandalika GP, full of twists and technical ideas. The confrontation between Bagnaia and Martin shakes up the championship: Is the Italian factory rider stronger? Does the Spaniard from the satellite team have more? Who has more “character”? On a sporting level, fans and the press are divided, here is our opinion and the engineer’s technical investigation. Bernardelle. Who also wants to talk about tires: the front was a problem for everyone and perhaps it influenced someone. And how to evaluate the many, too many falls?

Positive results also for Aprilia and Yamaha, Vinales and Quartararo very well, but also Diggia and Bezzecchi, like many others and Acosta in Moto2. KTM was dissatisfied with a Binder who was too foul. Finally, Honda did very badly, clearly unbalanced on the Indonesian track and looking for Marc Marquez’s replacement. Will it be Oliveira? What stage are the negotiations at?

Don’t miss tonight’s live broadcast at 6pm, on the Moto.it website and YT channel!