Delicate situation in the Mooney VR46 team, dealing with Bezzecchi’s injury and Marini’s recovery, after the India accident. Both suffered fractures to their collarbones

October 10, 2023

As confirmed by the communications manager of the Mooney VR46 team, Laura Beretta, Luca Marini is headed to Mandalika, Indonesia.

There the driver born in 1997 will try to receive the fit for the race. The visit is scheduled for Thursday, the day before hitting the track. From the VIDEO below you can see that Marini is fine.

The situation is much more delicate Marco Bezzecchi. Bez was injured on Saturday 7 October during training at Valentino Rossi’s ranch and on Sunday it was operated by the prof. Porcellini and his staff. The operation was successful and, indeed, Bez will try to get the green light for Mandalika.

If Bezzecchi will be able to reach Indonesia “we will know I think by this evening or, at the latest, tomorrow morning” Laura Beretta further explained.

Bez is third in the world championship, 54 points behind Pecco Bagnaia and 51 behind Martin, therefore still in the game.