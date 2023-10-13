The words of the two pilots at the end of Friday in Indonesia

October 13, 2023

Aprilia ends Mandalika’s Friday with a smile. Its two official drivers are ahead of everyone: Alex first with 1.30.474 (new record of the track), Maverick second with 1.30.628.

Ok, it’s only Friday, but the two can do very well. These were their words at the end of Friday.

Aleix Espargaro



About the day…

“I had a lot of fun, not only in the time attack: it wasn’t easy, there were a lot of yellow flags. But I was also effective in the rhythm, in the pace and I had a lot of fun riding. All this is very positive for the competition”.

Forecasts…

“Generally the Ducati improves a lot between Friday and Saturday, but we are ready. We have limits in acceleration and in violent braking with lots of grip, but when you need high-speed traction with cornering, the Aprilia is excellent. And it is also my driving style which adapts to these characteristics. The rivals are always the same, we must try to improve tomorrow and try to grow”

Still…

“Today I really enjoyed riding the RS-GP. The new asphalt is an important step, even though it’s only Friday it already has good grip and there are no bumps. The characteristics are suitable both for the Aprilia and for my riding style, Above all, I’m happy with the pace achieved even with used tyres.”

On the fall…

“After having set a good time I was perhaps pushing too much and I slipped, without consequences. It was important to get back on track and further lower the time, with a less than perfect lap, it means that we have the right feeling and still have room for improvement”

Maverick Vinales



About the day…

“Very positive, even beyond the final position, which is obviously excellent. And the time came despite not being able to do a really clean lap due to the yellow flags. We worked well and it gives me a lot of satisfaction to see how much we have improved since last season”

Still…

“Now we have to continue working well, we have the free FP3 session tomorrow to understand the behavior of the bike and the tire choice”