Being the “brothers of” is not easy, ask Luca Marini and Alex Marquez. And today, at the press conference in Mandalika Alex Marquez, who returns after the rib injury suffered in India had to answer more questions about his brother than about himself.

On Marc’s official status in Gresini…

“It will be interesting to see Marc on a Ducati, I expected a fast rider on the Ducati but not that fast… it’s also nice for Marc because he deserves to have fun again”

Had he asked you for advice?

“I gave him my opinion as a brother more than as a Gresini driver or driver. It was time for him to change. I will be able to learn a lot from him”

Will he be able to fight for the title?

“It’s too early to say whether he will fight for the championship but it was also easy for me to adapt to this bike, he has incredible talent and will be fast straight away. Step by step, we’ll see”

The partner is the first rival…

“Everyone is my rival, not just Marc, and then your teammate is the first one you want to beat and it will be the same with him, we have already shared the garage in Honda although not for long, in 2020. Now we have a second opportunity and it will be positive for both”

How are you?

“I’m happy to be back, it’s not easy to watch from home, due to my physical condition I’m a bit at the limit and if I have too much pain, I’ll stop and wait for Australia. I’ll do my best, I’m far from 100% “

Goals?

“I don’t want to set myself goals, in normal things the goal was to fight for the podium, but now instead we just have to look for the rhythm”