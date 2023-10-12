“Marc tried to have a motorbike that suited his driving style. Honda tried to give it to him but unfortunately so far we didn’t succeed. The situation is chiara: needed a different type of bike for next year and, as Honda, we understood this. So we decided that the best thing on both sides it was let it go“.

Alberto Puig broke the silence and responded to MotoGP.com on Marquez’s farewell to Honda and the Japanese manufacturer’s future strategies.

“If I look back we did it wonderful things with Marcwe had fantastic moments, Honda is very grateful to Marc for the contribution he has made and Marc is grateful to Honda.”

Marquez and Puig’s versions coincide on how the farewell communication arrived…

“He had been asking for an improvement to the bike for some time, it’s true. But he made his decision last week, on Tuesday. He called us and explained. Honda will never try to convince a rider who doesn’t want to stay with Honda. Honda respects Marc a lot and if his spirit isn’t there, if he wants to leave Honda will never stop him”

Still…

“It’s never good to lose a champion, but it’s worse to give up on your dreams. We will lose Marc, but Honda’s philosophy remains the same: we will continue to try and fight to have a competitive bike. This is our mentality at Honda. Over the course in the history of Honda we have had many ups and downs, but the desire to improve and be at the top is always there”

An emotional note from Puig, who then smiled at the end…

“It’s sad to end this relationship, but we will move on. Life goes on for everyone. We really, really hope that Marc manages to get what he deserves and have a good career ahead of him, but we will try to design a super bike competitive to fight against him! (Puig said smiling, ed.)”

On who will replace Marquez…

“We have had no contact so far”

Sarà Oliveira?

“You make this name, not us. At the moment I can’t give you any news, because I don’t have any. Until Tuesday evening, when I received the call from Marc, we hadn’t moved because we had two riders Joan and Marc. Until now we have not met to make a decision. It’s not even that easy, the moment is quite difficult, but we will see how to solve this problem”