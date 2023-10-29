Zam’s analysis when the Thai weekend has just ended

October 29, 2023

What were the keys to the GP?



Martin’s overtaking on the penultimate lap; Binder seemed to have a few meters of advantage, but the Spaniard was phenomenal to pass him at turn 3;

Binder’s outside “curb”; by putting his wheels on green, he lost second place;

Bagnaia’s QPs; Starting from the second row, it becomes more difficult when you have to fight against two in-form riders, you increase tire wear to recover;

Bagnaia’s failed double overtaking; if he had followed through, he could have changed the end result;

Bagnaia’s first lap mistake; started well, he was fourth, but was passed by Binder and A.Marquez.

Fastest laps (in brackets the lap in which it was obtained)



Bezzecchi 1’30”896 (9); 2. Bagnaia 1’30”899 (8); 3. Binder 1’30”950 (8); 4. Vinales 1’30”977 (11); 5. A. Marquez 1’30”991 (11); 6. M. Marquez 1’30”996 (10); 7. A. Espargaro 1’31”023; 8. Martin 1’31”054 (8); 9. Martin 1’31”090 (8); 10. Quartararo 1’31”097 (10)

Consideration: Martin’s best time, 0″194 slower than the absolute fastest (Bezzecchi), confirms that the Pramac team rider tried to manage, being very careful about rear tire wear.

Questions and answers



Why was Maverick Vinales tenth on lap 21, last on lap 22 and then retire on 23rd?

He couldn’t physically take it anymore due to the heat emanating from his Aprilia. Miguel Oliveira also raised the white flag for the same reason. Unfortunately the RS-GP has always suffered from this problem, in Thailand it was even more pronounced.

Comparison 2022/2023



Pole position: Bezzecchi/Martin 1’29”661/1’29”287

Fast lap in the race: Zarco/1’38”951 (rain tyres)/Bezzecchi 1’30”896

Total race duration: Oliveira/ 41’44”503 (gomme rain)/39’40”045

Important GP laps



nf

Comparison between teammates (sprint+race, only counts when both drivers are on the track)



Bagnaia/Bastianini 14/2; Bezzecchi/Marini: 19/9; Martin/Zarco: 27/5; A.Espargaro/Vinales: 18/15; M.Marquez/Mir: 15/3; Quartararo/Morbidelli: 23/10; Miller/Binder: 9/22

Positions recovered/lost at the start by some drivers (sprint/race)



Bagnaia -3/0; A.Espargaro 0/+1; Vinales -9/+2; Binder +1/+1; Martin 0/0 ; Oliveira +3/+3; Zarco +3/-1; Bezzecchi -2/-6; M. Marquez +3/0; Mir +4/+5; Quartararo 0/+1; Marines 0/-1; Di Giannantonio +1/0; Bastianini 0/+1

Sprint races ranking



1. Martin 135; 2. Bagnaia 123; 3. Binder 92; 4. Bezzecchi 81; 5. A.Espargaro 48; 6. Marini 46; 7. Viñales 44; 8. Miller 43; 9. Zarco 34; 10. M. Marquez 31.

Sunday race ranking



Bagnaia 266; 2. Martin 241; 3. Bezzecchi 229; 4. Zarco 160; 5. Binder 157; 6. A.Espargaro 149; 7. Quartararo 128; 8. Vinales 126;; 9. Marini 118; 10. Miller 101.

Here, after 17 GPs, are my percentages on the favorite for the title:



Bagnaia 51%, Martin 49%

Who wins the Thailand GP? Here’s how readers voted up to five minutes before the start of the MotoGP

Martin 59%; Bagnaia 32%; Binder 4%; Marquez 2%; Others 3%

Some statistics



Martin: fifth victory in MotoGP, fourth of 2023. He joins, among others, Marco Melandri and Franco Uncini in 35th place in the all-time ranking;

Ducati: 14th victory of the season, 84th in MotoGP;

For Ducati it is the sixth consecutive victory: equals the best sequence ever in 2022 (from Assen to Motegi);

It is the first Ducati victory in Thailand: this means that the Borgo Panigale company has triumphed at least once on all the tracks on the calendar;

Bagnaia: fourth consecutive podium, 12th of the season, 32nd of his MotoGP career. He joins Alex Barros and Geoff Duke for 22nd all-time

Three reasons to remember the GP



The last lap of MotoGP;

Martin’s overtaking of Binder on the penultimate lap;

Bagnaia’s attempt to overtake Binder and Martin on the penultimate lap.

Three sentences from the GP



Alberto Puig: “If Honda had managed to give “half” a bike to Marquez, Marc would have stayed”;

Marco Bezzecchi: “I hoped that all three would lie down at the last corner”;

Brad Binder: “I had everything to win, I wasn’t able to put all the pieces together”.

Declared public



Friday: 41,299

Saturday: 62,813

Sunday: 75,699

Total: 179.811

I said it



Many people think and say it: “MotoGP is no longer spectacular, it has become boring like F.1”. Yes, hello “pep”…