Zam’s analysis when the Japanese weekend has just ended

October 1, 2023

What were the keys to the GP?



The rain. He changed the race;

Martin’s safety. In the past he suffered in the wet, but at the moment everything seems to be easy for him;

Bezzecchi’s departure. What happened at the first corner compromised the possibility of fighting for the podium;

The speed of the Honda in the wet. The wet track made the RC213V decidedly more competitive;

Binder’s wrong start. He started fifth, but at the end of the first lap he was only 19th.

Fastest laps (in brackets the lap in which it was obtained)



Zarco 1’55”903 (3); 2. A. Fernandez 1’56”454 (3); 3. Oliveira 1’56”537 (3); 4. Mir 1’56”688 (3); 5. Bezzecchi 1’57”056 (3); 6. Miller 1’57”072 (3); 7. Bagnaia 1’57”083 (3); 8. Binder 1’57”162 (3); 9. A.Espargaro 1’57”393 (10); 10. Di Giannantonio 1’57”450 (10).

Considerations: Of the first three riders to the finish line, only Bagnaia set one of the top 10 fastest laps; Marquez is 11th in this ranking with a time of 1’57”453, obtained on the tenth lap; Martin is even 15th in 1’57”715, achieved on the 11th lap.

Questions and answers



Was it right to raise the red flag, should it have been raised sooner?

Everything was done in the correct time: well done.

How would it have ended if the race hadn’t been stopped by the red flag?

Of course, no one can know. Gamble: 1. Marquez; 2.Martin; 3. Bagnaia. Martin won with 1″413 on Bagnaia and 2″013 on Marquez. Let’s look at the chronology of the last 4 laps; Lap 9: Martin 1’58”714; Bagnaia 1’58”812; Marquez 1’58”286; Lap 10: JM 1’58”048; FB 1’57”925; MM 1’57”453; Lap 11: JM 1’57”715; FB 1’58”502; MM 1’57”879 (with overtaking); Lap 12: JM 1’58”797; FB 1’58”577; MM 1’58”082 (with overtaking). In my opinion, Marquez had more in those conditions. Also because, as he himself underlined: “I had nothing to lose”

Should Bezzecchi have been sanctioned for what happened at the first corner?

The images from the helicopter show Marco’s mistake quite clearly: an LLP could have been there (though, if I’m not mistaken, it’s Bezzecchi’s first mistake: if so, it’s likely that he wasn’t sanctioned). However, it is clear that Zarco and Vinales ended up off the track due to his maneuver.

Quartararo complained that he didn’t understand why the race was held at 3pm, therefore with only two hours of daylight: why was the traditional time of 2pm moved?

The reason is quite simple: to ensure that in Europe it was 8 (or 7, depending on the area) in the morning, therefore an easier time for enthusiasts.

Why did Joan Mir, seventh at the end of the 11th lap, only finish 13th?

Water entered the helmet from the visor, Mir could no longer see anything. In fact, the Honda driver returned to the pits during the 12th lap to retire, because he could no longer see anything, crossing the finish line in the pit lane. The display of the red flag “saved” him from withdrawal.

Why was Raul Fernandez sanctioned with an LLP?

The Aprilia team rider explained that he returned to the pits just before the sign that is placed in the pit lane with the number of riders, instead of just after. For this he was sanctioned.

Why doesn’t Johann Zarco, sixth in the lap chart on lap 12, appear in the general classification?

Zarco crashed at the penultimate corner of the 13th lap and did not return to the pits following the right path, so it is as if he had cut the track. But he did not follow the right line, because he was pushed by the Marshalls outside the delimited area and then returned behind the protections. For this reason, he was not classified and was unable to line up for the restart. However, the second part of the race was never held and the valid classification is that of the 12th lap, where Zarco, in fact, is in sixth position. So why isn’t he in the rankings? I’ve got a headache…

Comparison 2022/2023



Pole position: Marquez/Martin 1’55”214/1’43”198

Fastest lap in the race: Miller/Zarco 1’45”198/1’55”903

Total race duration: Miller/Martin 42’29”174/24’06”314

Important GP laps



1 lap: all the riders except Pirro, Quartararo, Bradl, Morbidelli and Crutchlow return to the pits to change bikes;

Lap 2: Bezzecchi passes Bagnaia, is ninth;

3rd round: Martin’s forehand, he goes from fourth to ninth; Marquez passes A.Espargaro, goes wide, passes Espargaro again, is second;

Lap 4: Bagnaia passes Bezzecchi, is fourth; Pirro returns to the pits to change tires, Espargaro takes the lead;

Lap 5: Martin passes Bezzecchi, fourth; Martin passes Marquez, is third;

Lap 6: Binder crashes, he was tenth; Martin passes Bagnaia with a great braking, is first; Oliveira climbs to fifth position;

Lap 7: Bagnaia passes Espargaro, is second; Espargaro passes Bagnaia again; Bagnaia passes again and is definitely second;

Bezzecchi passes Oliveira, is third;

Lap 8: Marquez passes Espargaro, is fifth;

9 Mir passes Miller, is seventh; Miller passes Mir, is seventh; long from Miller at 11, he returns tenth;

11th turn: Marquez passes oliveira, fourth;

Lap 12: Marquez passes Bezzecchi on lap 11 and is third;

Lap 13 (not completed by everyone): red flag.

Comparison between teammates (sprint+race, only counts when both drivers are on the track)



Bagnaia/Bastianini 10/1; Bezzecchi/Marini: 16/7; Martin/Zarco: 24/4; A.Espargaro/Vinales: 15/13; M.Marquez/Mir: 12/3; Quartararo/Morbidelli: 18/10; Miller/Binder: 7/19

Positions recovered/lost at the start by some drivers (sprint/race)



Bagnaia -2/-4; A.Espargaro 0/+2; Vinales -2/-13; Binder +3/-14 ; Martin 0/-8 ; Oliveira 0/+2; Zarco +3/-10; Bezzecchi -2/-7; M. Marquez +2/-1; Mir +3/-1; Quartararo -3/+12;

Sprint races ranking



1. Bagnaia 118; 2.Martin 111; 3. Binder 83; 4. Bezzecchi 70; 5. A.Espargaro 43; 6. Miller 42; 7. Viñales 38; 8. Zarco 33; 9. Marini 30; 10. A. Marquez 28

Sunday race ranking



Martin 205; 2. Bagnaia 201; 3. Bezzecchi 195; 4. Zarco 129; 5. Espargaro 127; 6. Binder 118; 7. Marini 105; 8. Viñales 101; 9. Quartararo 99; 10. Miller 83

Here, after eight GPs, are my percentages on the favorite for the title:



Bagnaia 51%; Martin 49%.

These instead percentages of readers at the time of publication: Bagnaia 68%; Martin 32%. (This big difference is due to the fact that the majority of voters are convinced that a driver from a satellite team cannot win the title against one from an official team of the same manufacturer).

Three reasons to remember the GP



Martin’s brace;

The “Honda” double in Moto2;

Rins’ attempt to get back on the bike.

Three sentences from the GP



Dall’Igna: “Marquez has decided to leave Honda to ride an unofficial Ducati”

Marquez: “I made my decision”

Merlini (Gresini team): “If Marquez comes knocking, there’s a Ducati for him”

Declared public



Friday: 11,938

Saturday: 23,279

Sunday: 40,908

Total: 76.125

Who will win the GP? Readers’ prediction



Here’s how readers had voted until 11.59am Italian time: Bezzecchi 52%; Martin 27%; Bagnaia 16%; Marquez 4%, others 1%

Some statistics



– Marquez hasn’t been on the podium of a race (sprint doesn’t count) since the 2022 Australian GP (second at the finish line behind Rins);

– For 39 consecutive GPs there has been at least one Ducati on the podium;

– It is Ducati’s eighth double of the season (1-2); in total, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has won 11 GPs, just one less than in all of 2022;

– For Martin it is the third “double” (sprint race); Bagnaia also made three;

– For the first time this season, Franco Morbidelli did not score points in the race: this means that no MotoGP rider always reached the finish line in the top 15

Martin’s comeback



Austrian GP: -62 points; GP Catalunya: – 50; San Marino GP: -37; Indian GP: -13; Japanese GP: -3.