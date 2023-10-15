Zam’s analysis when the Indonesian weekend has just ended

October 15, 2023

What were the keys to the GP?



Martin’s fall;

The posterior average. He gave greater support and security to Bagnaia (in addition to the changes made to the bike);

Espargaro’s soft rear tire. Aleix had the pace to stay in front, but he completely made the wrong choice of rear tire (like Oliveira and R.Fernandez);

I 2 LLP a Binder. The way he recovered, he had the speed to finish on the podium;

Quartararo’s departure. As in the sprint, he gained a position at the start: this allowed him to stay with the leaders;

Di Giannantonio’s departure. He started seventh, but at the end of the first lap he was only 14th: considering the comeback up to fourth position, he could also aim for the podium.

Fastest laps (in brackets the lap in which it was achieved)



Bastianini 1’30”906 (18); 2. Martin 1’31”035 (10); 3. Quartararo 1’31”116 (18); 4. Binder 1’31”159 (13); 5. Di Giannantonio 1’31”197 (19); 6. Morbidelli 1’31”280 (17); 7. Vinales 1’31”314 (13); 8. Bagnaia 1’31”324 (7); 9. Bezzecchi 1’31”351 (25); 10. A. Fernandez 1’31”436 (10).

Questions and answers



Was it right to punish Binder with an LLP for the contact with Marini and with an LLP for the one with Oliveira?

Yes No. First LLP: Correct. According to LLP: Being a repeat offender, he should have been punished with a double LLP.

What happened to Franco Morbidelli, who pitted during the third lap and was then last at the finish line, four laps behind?

“We had an electronic problem on the first lap, I had to stop. We fixed it and I left. In the end the pace wasn’t even bad, the speed was good. It was tough to do 23 laps alone, without motivation”

Why did Enea Bastianini carry out an LLP? How many positions has she lost?

Bastianini had to serve the penalty for the accident at the first corner of the Catalunya GP: since then, he had not raced again. He performed the LLP on the third lap, not losing a single position, as he was already last due to a contact on the first lap which caused him to lose several positions.

Did Luca Marini carry out the LLP for the accident at the start in India?

Yes. Despite the fall, Marini set off again and before returning to the garage and retiring he was ready to carry out the LLP.

Comparison 2022/2023



Pole position: Quartararo/Marini 1’31”067/1’29”978

Fast lap in the race: Quartararo/Bastianini 1’38”749 (rain tyres)/1’30”906

Important GP laps



Lap 1: Bagnaia recovers from 13th to sixth position;

2nd lap: Binder/Marini contact;

Lap 3: Bagnaia passes Quartararo, is third; Espargaro passes Quartararo, is fourth; Fabio passes again, Aleix passes again: in total, six overtakings, Espargaro fourth;

Lap 5: Binder performs the LLP: he was fifth, rejoins tenth;

8th turn: cade Marquez, was tenth;

Lap 9: Miller passes Oliveira, is sixth;

Lap 10: Bezzecchi passes Oliveira, is seventh;

11 turn: Hard binder su Oliveira;

Lap 12: Mir falls, he was 11th;

Lap 13: Martin falls on lap 11, he had a 3″0 lead;

Lap 15: Binder performs the LLP, but maintains eighth place;

Lap 17: Bezzecchi passes Espargaro, but goes wide, is passed again by Espargaro and is also overtaken by Di Giannantonio; Espargaro also passes by Giannatonio and is fifth;

Lap 18: Binder passes Espargaro, seventh;

Lap 20: Bagnaia passes Vinales, is first.

Comparison between teammates (sprint+race, only counts when both drivers are on the track)



Bagnaia/Bastianini 11/2; Bezzecchi/Marini: 17/8; Martin/Zarco: 25/4; A.Espargaro/Vinales: 15/15; M.Marquez/Mir: 12/3; Quartararo/Morbidelli: 20/10; Miller/Binder: 9/19

Positions recovered/lost at the start by some drivers (sprint/race)



Bagnaia +2/+7; A.Espargaro -3/-4; Vinales +1/0 ; Binder 0/0; Martin +2/+5 ; Oliveira 0/+4; Zarco -3/-1; Bezzecchi +1/-4; M. Marquez 0/-3; Myr +5/+3; Quartararo +1/+1; Marine -1/-3.

Sprint races ranking



1. Martin 123; 2. Bagnaia 120; 3. Binder 83; 4. Bezzecchi 77; 5. Viñales 44; 6. A.Espargaro 43; 7. Miller 43; 8. Marini 39; 9. Zarco 33; 10. A. Marquez 28

Sunday race ranking



Bagnaia 226; 2. Bezzecchi 206; 3. Martin 205; 4. Espargaro 133; 5. Zarco 129; 6. Binder 128; 7. Viñales 121; 8. Quartararo 115; 9. Marini 105; 10. Miller 92.

Here, after 15 GPs, are my percentages on the favorite for the title:



Bagnaia 60%, Martin 40%.

The favorite to win the GP according to readers (you can vote up to 5 minutes before the start):

Martin 58%; Aprilia 17%; Bagnaia and Bezzecchi 10%; Marines 5%.

Three reasons to remember the GP



Martin’s speed;

Bagnaia’s return to victory;

Marquez’s press conference on Thursday after making his move to the Gresini team official in 2024.

Three sentences from the GP



Gigi Dall’Igna: “It’s a fratricidal fight”;

Jorge Martin: “Even today I was the fastest, no one could beat me”;

Fabio Di Giannatonio: “I deserve a MotoGP”.

Declared public



Friday: 8,516

Saturday: 21,284

Sunday: 73,129

Total: 102.929

Some statistics



– Bagnaia hadn’t won for 56 days, since August 20th (Austrian GP);

– Bagnaia hadn’t finished ahead of Martin for eight races, since the sprint of the Catalunya GP;

– Bagnaia had never won in the world championship – in any class – starting further back than tenth position;

– Ducati won the constructors’ title for the fourth consecutive year

I said it



Giovanni Zamagni (Sunday pre-match Sky): “Today Bagnaia has to limit the damage, he certainly can’t think of going top of the championship”.