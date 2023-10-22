Zam’s analysis as the Australian weekend has just ended

October 22, 2023

What were the keys to the GP?



Martin’s soft rear. It is clear that it was decisive in the outcome of the race;

Zarco’s speed at PI. On this track, the Frenchman has always been competitive;

Zarco’s great determination. In addition to speed, determination must be added: he saw the possibility of winning and didn’t give anyone any discounts;

Bagnaia’s character. At a certain point in the race, he seemed to be in the most difficulty, but he never gave up;

Di Giannantonio’s fear. He said it himself: at Turn 4 he thought that he had two riders fighting for the title in front of him and he wasn’t as aggressive as he could have been;

I primed the Binder. To try to keep up with Martin (or to get ahead of his pursuers) he wore out the rear tire more.

Fastest laps (in brackets the lap in which it was achieved)



Martin (3) 1’28”823; 2. Binder 1’29”195 (3); 3. Di Giannantonio 1’29”218 (5); 4. M. Marquez 1’29”310 (7); 5. Zarco 1’29”382 (10); 6. Bezzecchi 1’29”403 (3); 7. Bagnaia 1’29”439 (9); 8. A. Marquez 1’29”533 (7); 9. A.Espargaro 1’29”543 (7); 10. Miller 1’29”626 (7).

Questions and answers



In the end, who decided on the soft rear end?

Martin said the decision was 100 percent his. From the information I gathered, this was indeed the case.

Should the team have “forced” him to put up the media?

In my opinion, no, you can’t go against the rider’s feeling: Martin felt confident with that tyre, it would have been counterproductive to force him towards medium. And if he hadn’t been competitive with that tyre, how would the driver have reacted?

Was it right not to have the sprint run?

Yes, without any doubt.

Comparison 2022/2023



Pole position: Martin/Martin 1’27”767/1’27”246

Fast lap in the race: Zarco/Martin 1’29”622/1’28”823

Total race duration: Rins/Bagnaia 40’50”654/40’39”446

Important GP laps



nf

Comparison between teammates (sprint+race, only counts when both drivers are on the track)



Bagnaia/Bastianini 12/2; Bezzecchi/Marini: 18/8; Martin/Zarco: 25/5; A.Espargaro/Vinales: 16/15; M.Marquez/Mir: 13/3; Quartararo/Morbidelli: 21/10; Miller/Binder: 9/20

Positions recovered/lost at the start by some drivers (sprint/race)



Bagnaia /-1; A.Espargaro /-3 ; Vinales /-1 ; Binder /0; Martin /0 ; Oliveira /0; Zarco /-2; Bezzecchi /-3; M. Marquez /+1; Mir /+1; Quartararo /-4; Marini /+3, Di Giannantonio /+1

Sprint races ranking



1. Martin 123; 2. Bagnaia 120; 3. Binder 83; 4. Bezzecchi 77; 5. Viñales 44; 6. A.Espargaro 43; 7. Miller 43; 8. Marini 39; 9. Zarco 33; 10. A. Marquez 28

Sunday race ranking



Bagnaia 246; 2. Bezzecchi 216; 3. Martin 216; 4. Zarco 154; 5. A.Espargaro 141; 6. Binder 141; 7. Viñales 126; 8. Quartararo 117; 9. Marini 109; 10. Miller 101.

Here, after 15 GPs, are my percentages on the favorite for the title:



Bagnaia 65%, Martin 35%.

Some statistics



– Johann Zarco he disputed 120 gare in MotoGP: Phillip Island is his first ever victory in this category (17th of his career). In total, Zarco has reached the podium 20 times in MotoGP, taking eight poles;

– Bagnaia 366 points, Martin 339, between the two 27 points. There are 4 GPs left at the end of the season, for a total of 148 points. Martin can win the title independently from Bagnaia’s results? Yes. If Jorge won all the races and all the sprints and Pecco always finished second, the Pramac team rider would earn 8 points per GP, for a total of 32 points. So, as long as it’s difficult, Martin can get to the world championship without having to count on the results of others;

– For the sixth time in 2023, Ducati monopolized the entire podium

– With 4 GPs to go, Ducati has already broken the record for victories in 2022: 13 successes compared to 12 last season; equaled the record for total number of podiums obtained in 2022: 32 (we are only talking about the race without sprints)

– Record of podiums for Bagnaia: 11 against 10 last season;

Three reasons to remember the GP



The last lap of MotoGP

The last lap of Moto3

Arbolino’s return to victory.

Three sentences from the GP



Tony Arbolino: “Why half points? They should give us double, considering the conditions we raced in”;

Jorge Martin: “I no longer had power, it felt like I was riding a 600”

Fabio Quartararo: “Recover the gap during the winter? I’m realistic: it would take 15… (of winters, NDA)”

Declared public



Friday: 7.150pm

Saturday: 32,450

Sunday: 19,787

Total: 71.387

I said it



Weather forecast Thursday: “Rain and wind gusts over 50 km/h on Sunday”. Unfortunately, this time, they caught us…