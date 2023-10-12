A comment from Pramac immediately arrived on the Instagram post, who in turn had treated the eight-time world champion…

October 12, 2023

It was inevitable that the transition of Marc Marquez in the team Gresini triggered thousands of reactions.

The team of Nadia Padovani, which made the hit of the year if not more… (time will tell), it also has very effective and fun social communication.

So when announcing the arrival of 93 he sent two emails to the media. In the first there was a false error:

“Cannot go at message” anzi “Cannot goat message”. A play on words between “the message cannot be accessed” but using “go at” all attached: goat, capra but also and above all great of all time, the greatest ever.

In fact, clicking on OK



The browser opens this photo below…

The same photo on social media and the Gresini-Pramac exchange…



“It is all true, now! Welcome to the #GresiniFamily @marcmarquez93!”. It’s all true, now! Welcome to the Gresini family, Marc Marquez!

This is the short message with which, on Instagram, the Gresini team announced the arrival of number 93.

And immediately there was the social reaction of team Pramac, the second Ducati team, the one that has official bikes and that he tried to take Marquez.

Paolo Campinoti’s team commented: “Now…”, as if to say what?

Below are other social reactions…