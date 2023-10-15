The Spaniard born in 2004 scores another victory and now has a 65 point advantage over Arbolino, sixth today

October 15, 2023

Pedro Acosta wins and convinces in Mandalika, seventh victory of the year. The Spaniard born in 2004 has now 277 points against i 212 Of Tony Arbolino eh 172 Of Jake Dixon.

Acosta has a 65 point lead over Arbolino with five races to go: it’s an excellent situation to arrive in MotoGP as a two-time world champion. We will see.

Together with Acosta they finished on the podium Aron Canet e Fermin Aldeguer At the foot of the podium Dixon then Gonzalez, Arbolino, Chantra, Garcia, Roberts and we say Lowes.

Eleventh Dennis Foggia while still injured Celestino Vietti.

The race: Acosta first managed the situation while Canet was in front and then overtook him to take a lead which at the end of the race was two seconds. Arbolino started very well but then led a consistent race without being able to get close to the podium area.

Classifica Moto2