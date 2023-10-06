The CEO of Ducati Corse spoke in 360 degrees about the current situation, Marc Marquez and the offer from the Japanese manufacturer

From an interview with my colleague Paolo Ianieri in Gazzetta dello Sport we learned that yes, Honda he tried to take us to Japan Gigi Dall’Igna.

Marc Marquez said about the operation: “All credit to Gresini, they are the ones who took him, not Ducati.” Although he later admitted that he had spoken with Marc and that the contract should be for one year, and directly with Gresini, not with Ducati.

Ianieri then asked engineer Dall’Igna: “Not can you confess it: did Honda look for you?”

Dall’Igna’s response: “Let’s say that, as is probably normal, some reasoning was done”.

But the offer, if it was offered, it didn’t take root: “I feel good at Ducati – explained Dall’Igna to the Gazzetta -. I worked so hard to get to a situation where Ducati is considered a model, leaving now might not have been logical. Then, it’s true that I did what I had to do here, it could have been a challenge won and dismissed and Honda is an equally interesting and important challenge.”