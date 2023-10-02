Rider number 49 has an option for 2024 with the Gresini team which, as we all know, is waiting for Marc Marquez. For Diggia, however, the doors of MotoGP could reopen… right on a Honda!

October 3, 2023

In a nice interview given to Antonio Boselli of Sky sport MotoGP Fabio Di Giannantonio he spoke about his present and his future, reiterating the joy and gratitude he feels for riding and having ridden a MotoGP for two years. His words were very nice and not obvious for a rider who risks being without a saddle for 2024.

The Roman driver born in 1998 comes from two difficult years where the highest point was the pole position of Mugello 2022, obtained in mixed conditions. In these two years it has been the worst Ducati of the lot, last year it finished behind Bagnaia, Bastianini, Miller, Zarco, Martin Marini and Bezzecchi.

This year he is behind Bagnaia, Martin, Bezzecchi, Zarco, Marini and Alex Marquez.

In the interview with Sky Diggia said he was happy with the weekend in Japan, where he finished eighth in the sprint and the race. His best weekend.

On the future he said: “Me I had an option with Gresini for 2024… then the Marc thing came out, he’s an eight-time world champion… If there’s no place for me in MotoGP I’ll have to do something else, even if I feel like a rider from MotoGP. I’m working, I’m confident. Guys… Marc is coming, what can I do, damn the misery?!”

Sincere and not predictable words, those of Diggia.

Diggia’s goal is to stay in MotoGP and a chance there could be in LCR. Yes, because Cecchinello’s team has renewed with Nakagami and announced Zarco. But the Frenchman, if Marquez really leaves, could go to HRC with Mir. At that point LCR should find another driver.

Lecuona (now in Superbike but who has already competed in MotoGP this year) seems to be the favorite but also Diggia (o Augusto Fernandez) could be on the notebook of Cecchinello.

For Diggia another option could be the return to Moto2always with the Gresini team.