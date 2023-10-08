The Genoese manager’s opinion on the situation that arose with Honda’s farewell in 1993

October 8, 2023

Where was it Carlo Pernat when he learned that the streets of Marc Marquez e di Honda would they have split? And what do you think about it? We asked him at home, in Genoa, in Piazza Alimonda, where he was born, raised and where he still lives, in the same apartment where he, an only child, lived with his parents.

We were in Genoa to do an interview on the life of Pernat, which will be released for the Motofestival, the Netflix of Motorcycles, the Moto.it festival which starts on November 7th, coinciding with Eicma. In those days you will also see the biographical interview on the Genoese manager but, since we were there, we also asked him about the most significant transfer move absurd of the last years.

Eight-time world champion Marquez leaves Honda to join a Ducati satellite team.

With Pernat we also talked about Honda and Gresini, the coup made by Nadia Mantovani & co. (the manager complimented Fausto’s wife but also said that if he had been Puig he would have forced MM to stay in HRC or sit out a year…). Then there was also talk of who could replace Marquez in HRC. But in the end what is left with the match in hand is… Fabio Quartararo!