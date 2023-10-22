Sprint canceled due to too much wind, so MotoGP Sunday becomes just a transition day in view of next week: Thai GP.

Analyzing what happened at Phillip Island are, like every Sunday, Zam and Livio Suppo.

Zarco’s victory, Bagnaia’s strategic race, Martin’s gamble, Di Giannantonio’s competitiveness.

And then the last vacancy left, the one in HRC, who will it go to?

Looking at Moto2: Acosta’s mistake on the lineup lap and Tony Arbolino’s victory. In Moto3, Oncu’s victory.

Many topics but we are also waiting for your questions and considerations, here and on the Moto.it YouTube channel