How and where to see the 16th GP of the year. The one with Phillip Island is the hardest time zone for Italy, they are nine hours ahead. Which means getting up early to follow our world championship!

October 16, 2023

The beautiful circuit of Phillip Island, 14 meters wide, 4.4 km long, with 12 curves (9 right) and a 900 meter straight, is ready to host the 16th GP of the year. The Australian track is also iconic for the glimpses of the landscape that manages to give with, in the background, the sea.

In this period in Australia we are at mid spring and in Melbourne the average maximum temperature is 22.5 degrees and the minimum of 13.1.

We start again with Pecco Bagnaia ahead 18 points up Jorge Martin: 346 to 328. Everything is therefore wide open with the Spaniard saying “I don’t think Pecco has my speed”.

Sky e l’app Now guarantee the direct of all shifts.

TV8 (clear) broadcasts the Sprint and qualifying sessions live, while the races of the three classes are deferred on Sunday morning.

SKY and TV8 TIMETABLES



– Thursday 19 October

Drivers’ press conference: 8 (live SKY)

– Friday 20 October

FP1 Moto3: 0:00-0:35 (live SKY)

FP1 Moto2: 0:50-1:30 (live SKY)

FP1 MotoGP: 1:45-2:30 (live SKY)

FP2 Moto3: 4:15-4:50 (live SKY)

FP2 Moto2: 5:05-5:45 (diretta SKY)

MotoGP pre-qualifying: 6-7 (SKY live)

– Saturday 21 October

FP3 Moto3: 11.40pm-0.10am (live SKY)

FP3 Moto2: 0:25-0:55 (diretta SKY)

FP2 MotoGP: 1:10-1:40 (live SKY)

MotoGP qualifying: 1:50-2:30 (live SKY and TV8)

Moto3 qualifying: 3:50-4:30 (live SKY and TV8)

Moto2 qualifying: 4:45-5:25 (live SKY and TV8)

Sprint MotoGP: 6 (live SKY and TV8)

– Sunday 22 October

MotoGP Warm-Up: 0:40-0:50 (live SKY)

Moto3 race: 2 (live SKY and delayed TV8 at 11.15am)

Moto2 race: 3.15am (live SKY and delayed TV8 at 12.30pm)

MotoGP race: 5 (live SKY and delayed TV8 at 2.15pm)