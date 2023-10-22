The official announcement arrived around 3.30 am (Italian time)

October 22, 2023

Too windy, the Sprint (already moved to Sunday) was officially cancelled. Confirmation of the decision arrived around 3.30am Italian time (12.30pm in Australia).

These are some reactions, taken from Sky sport MotoGP:

Gino BorsoiPramac team manager: “Decision taken by the race management, It’s not good for us even if actually the wind is really critical. They stopped Moto2 due to the wind, now it’s increased, so it’s one wise decisioneven if we wanted to race.”

Davide Tardozzi, Ducati team manager: “Race management decision, right decision, safety first of all. Arriving at the first corner at 320 km/h with sudden gusts of wind is dangerous. In the paddock you don’t feel much wind, but in 1, 3 and on the track it’s really strong.”

Francesco Guidotti, team manager KTM: “Right decision. We had a meeting, after stopping the Moto2 due to the wind, we assessed that it was not correct to start the MotoGP with more wind. All the decisions made since yesterday make sense.”