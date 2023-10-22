In great difficulty throughout 2022 and for most of 2023, the Gresini team rider took a fourth and a third place – first podium in MotoGP – in the last two GPs. What has changed? Some have suspicions, but there are technical reasons behind his performances. And not only…

October 22, 2023

#lanotiziainprimafila

Phillip Island – This time we’re talking about Fabio Di Giannantoniocapable of conquering his own in Australia first podium in MotoGP, at the end of an absolutely performance worth.

What has changedwhy in the last few races has Fabio managed to find speed and performances that were unexpected until a few months ago?

The usual “conspiracy theorists” they see who knows what mystery behind these results, some even hypothesize who knows what intervention by Ducati (why then?), but if we analyze his 2023 races we understand why Fabio finally manages to achieve excellent results.

There are two main reasons:

Technician. Finally he manages to be effective in the flying lap;

Psychological. To keep his place in MotoGP, he must give more

This is today’s #frontlinenews, I would like to know your opinion.