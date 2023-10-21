First, historic victory in MotoGP for Johann Zarco, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio, on the first podium in this category. Martin was only fifth after leading the entire race, until the fourth corner of the last lap. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi sixth, Enea Bastianini tenth, Luca Marini 12th, Franco Morbidelli 17th. At times boring race, but with a crazy ending: rating 8

October 21, 2023

Phillip Island – A Ducati-Pramac winsma, incrediblyis that of Johann Zarcoal first success in MotoGP.

And Jorge Martin? Fifth after being in the lead from the first corner of the first lapup to fourth corner of the last lapwhen in a single fold it was seen insert first from his teammate, then from Francesco Bagnaiathen a few meters later also from Fabio Di Giannantonio.

What happened?

Martin has risky the soft back, despite the fact that in the morning shift he had also been effective with the average. Evidently, however, he felt more comfortable with the softer compound: a choice against the current who didn’t pay. Martin immediately pushed very hard, he stretched until he had over 3 seconds of advantage, then he began to administer.

Until about ten laps from the end, he seemed to have the situation under control, then, however, at -7 it started to leak noticeably and he started the last lap with just a 0.440 margin over his pursuers, who had regrouped in the meantime. Martin was in evidence breathlessness and Zarco didn’t think too much about it, he slipped it on decided at four: Jorge had to pick up the bike and was also overtaken by Bagnaia, who had the last lap has begun with an advantage of only 4 points in the general classification and finished it with a good +27 in the rankings. Not very many, considering Martin’s speed, many if the Pramac team rider continues to make mistakes like he did in Indonesia and here.

Bagnaia, what a character

Zarco thus returns to the top step of the podium – and to celebrate it with the trademark “black Flip” – after six years, reacting to a very difficult period. Of course, next year with Honda will be very different, but this success confirms his qualities. Bagnaia seemed to be in difficulty during the race, perhaps too conservative with the tyres: he had to fight, at a certain point he was the slowest of the leading riders. But he was there, he didn’t give up, on the contrary, he reacted like a champion and in the last lap, when he saw the possibility, he did his duty perfectly: very good. I repeat what I’ve been saying for a while: Martin is faster, but Bagnaia is more complete. He was seen today too.

Di Giannantonio, what a podium

Diggia on the podium, what a beautiful story. After taking the second row in qualifying, Fabio drove a great race, reaching second place, only to drop back before the final lap, which was run to perfection. Seeing him go so fast now is clearly saddening, for him obviously: if he had found this confidence with his bike earlier, he would still be in the Gresini team in 2024, while now he doesn’t even know if he will still be in MotoGP next year. Having a Ducati certainly helps, but you also need to be able to ride it and Fabio now does it very well.

Binder struggles, Aprilia far away

In fourth place Brad Binder, second for a long time, then off the podium after spending a few laps in difficulty. He recovered and came to fight for second place, losing by just over a tenth. The Aprilia race, however, was bad, with Aleix Espargaro eighth and Maverick Viñales 11th: yesterday Maverick had shown that he had a great pace, but a bad qualifying with a tactic that didn’t pay off – he made three one-lap attempts, instead to take advantage of the soft tire for two laps like everyone else did – it started him from behind and cut off his legs. Once again: what a shame.

Quartararo wins the Jap cup

After a good start, Marc Márquez dropped back to 15th position; thus, the first rider on a Japanese motorcycle to the finish line is Fabio Quartararo, 14th. How melancholy. Sunday, weather permitting, sprint race brought forward to 1pm local time, 4am in Italy.

