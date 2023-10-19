On Thursday in Australia, three people affected by the transfer rumors were asked about the future and the possibility of taking Marc Marquez’s place: here are their answers

In all probability Pedro Acosta he is already sure of being the 2024 MotoGP rookie of the year.

Because he is the only rookie next year given that the only free seat left, the HRC one left free by Marc Marquez, seems intended for riders who are already in MotoGP.

The names are Three: Miguel Oliveira, Maverick Vinales and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

On Thursday at Phillip Island the three candidates were asked about their future.

Everyone stayed buttoned upbut two of them already have a contract for 2024 while Diggia is on the hunt for a saddle.

These are their words to the question relating to 2024:

Miguel Oliveira: “My future? Nothing new”

Maverick Vinales: “Honda? I’m 101% committed to Aprilia and I also have a contract for next year”

Fabio Di Giannantonio: “I think I’m a MotoGP rider, I think I’ve proven it, I think there are chances and let’s see how things evolve… Obviously my goal is to stay, if there’s a seat in Honda why not? As soon as it’s clearer I’ll understand better. My manager will have to have plans B and C. For me it’s important to focus on MotoGP, when we’re sure that I can’t stay here I’ll consider something else.”

The most logical scenario



Let’s try to interpret the situation and outline it most logical scenario.

Let’s start from Vinales.

Why he doesn’t go to Honda: it seems unlikely that the Spaniard will leave Aprilia. He has a good contract from an economic point of view, he seems close to his first victory (which would make him the first in the MotoGP era to win with three different manufacturers, the record is up for grabs with Miller). Aprilia is a much better bike than Honda, it can aim high in Noale. His crew chief Cazeaux joined him in Aprilia to try to win the world championship.

Why he might go to Honda: first of all because Honda is Honda and can put convincing arguments on the table, i.e. money and an ambitious project.

Oliveira.

Why he doesn’t go to Honda: here the no is much weaker. Aprilia is a better bike than Honda. This is the main argument in favor of no. In Noale he can win and get podiums and in the future go official. Will it be enough?

Why he might go to Honda: HRC’s interest flattered him, as is normal. He would have a very stimulating challenge in front of him, that is, bringing the most prestigious company back to the top. He could go from an excellent driver to a champion. Furthermore, an officer’s contract would also guarantee him a nice salary. You have to break a contract, but it’s not impossible.

And Diggia?

The Roman rider wants to stay in MotoGP and the feeling is that he could accept both Honda and Aprilia. It is true that for many logical reasons it would be better to start again in Aprilia: competitive motorbike, little pressure, only Italian rider on an Italian motorbike. It looks perfect.

For one of the two above to happen, it must go to Honda.

But if HRC called Diggia… or LCR (with Zarco in HRC), it would be impossible to say no. We will see. The impression is that we will have to wait at least for the week of break between Thailand and Malaysia to get to something official.