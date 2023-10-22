A champion race for the Lombard driver. With 15 laps to go, rain, wind and a red flag. Also on the podium Canet and Aldeguer. Acosta, who started last, finished ninth

October 22, 2023

Tony Arbolino won the Moto2 race. Only 8 laps out of 23 were run. The race was first suspended with a red flag and then considered over: having completed less than 2/3 of the race they were awarded half points.

Sin because Arbolino made a crazy difference. In eight laps he had accumulated 15 seconds ahead are Aron Canet, second e Fermin Aldeguer, third.

“I don’t know, I looked at the table and saw +10. Great feeling, shame because I will only have half the points… in these conditions they should give us double the points!” said a cold and happy Arbolino.

Another fact: Arbolino’s best lap was 1.45.698, then there’s Canet with 1.48.599, the others lapped in 49 or slower: crazy Tony.

Acosta, crashed on the lineup lap, started last and finished ninth.

Other Italians: Foggia 17th and Surra 18th. Vietti and Casadei fell (when he was in the top 10).

World ranking: Acosta 280.5, Arbolino 224.5, Dixon 172, Canet 154, Chantra 127.5

classifica gara Moto2